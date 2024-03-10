Home

Sports

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Clinch French Open Badminton Doubles Title In Paris

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Clinch French Open Badminton Doubles Title In Paris

With this win, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won their seventh BWF World Tour title.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pose with their French Open winners' trophies.

New Delhi: India’s top men’s doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won their second French Open and second BWF World Tour Super 750 title after yet another dominating win in Paris. They beat Chinese Taipei’s Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan 21-11, 21-17 in the final on Sunday. This is in-form Satwik-Chirag’s seventh BWF World Tour title and they won it without dropping a single game at Paris Olympic test event.

The world No. 1 Indian pair had finished runners-up in the French Open in 2019 before winning the title in 2022. On Sunday, the Asian Games champions outwitted the opposition in 37 minutes to regain the Super 750 tournament title and also win their first crown of the season after reaching the summit clash for the third time in 2023.

The Indian duo had finished second best at Malaysia Super 1000, India Super 750 this year, while signing off as runners-up at China Masters Super 750 as well last year. Satwik and Chirag proved third time lucky and their stellar show this week only reconfirmed chief coach Pullela Gopichand’s assertion that the duo will be the favourites to win Paris Olympics gold.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.