India’s Saurav Ghosal started his campaign in a dominating fashion with an impressive win over Tom Richards in the second round of Channel VAS Championship in Surrey (England).

Ghosal, ranked 11th in the world, beat Richards of England 11-3, 11-5, 11-5 to enter the quarter-finals of the event which is a PSA world tour gold event.

“I think it’s about small adjustments, more increments mentally about believing against the top guys,” Ghosal was quoted as saying by psaworldtour.com. “Obviously to get up higher you have to beat the top five and the top eight, not once or twice but consistently. I think it’s about believing at crucial points in the match and getting there and being mentally tough – hopefully it will come for me soon and I will keep doing everything I can, I’m trying my best and hopefully it happens for me soon.”

“He can fire shots from anywhere in the court, he’s got a good racket on him and also good shots, so I was trying to keep it away from the middle, use the four corners, as deep as I could.

The seventh seeded Indian will next face top seed Mohamed El Shorbagy of Egypt at the St George’s Hill Lawn Tennis Club.

Their meeting comes just days after at the World Championship where El Shorbagy won after staving off a stiff resistance from the Indian with a 11-6, 11-8, 14-12 win to enter the last-eight.

Shorbagy defeated countryman Youssef Soliman 11-7, 11-8, 10-12, 11-7 to set up quarer-final clash with Ghosal.

In the other quarter-final, second-seed Karim Abdel Gawad of Egypt will square off against compatriot Marwan ElShorbagy while in another all-Egypt quarter-finals affair Mohamed Abouelghar will lock horns with Mazen Hesham. Paul Coll of New Zealand will face Welsh Joel Makin.

Quarter-finals Line-up