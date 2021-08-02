New Delhi: India will aim to continue their inspiring performance at Tokyo Olympics. On 2nd August, India’s Women Hockey team stunned Australia by 1-0 to book their place in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics for the first time in the history of sporting carnival. Gurjit Kaur scored in the second quarter for the Women in Blue and they were able to hold on to their lead to create history.Also Read - I Was Blank For Few Seconds, Didn't Know What to do: PV Sindhu on Second Olympic Medal

Earlier, PV Sindhu had bagged India’s second medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 when she defeated China’s He Bingjiao in the Bronze medal match. Meanwhile, the focus on 3rd August will be on the Men’s Hockey team, which will face Belgium in the semifinal of the games. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: Rani Rampal & Co Reach Semis; Focus Now on Kamalpreet Kaur's Discuss Final

The Manpreet Singh-led team won the quarterfinal against Great Britain by 3-1 as the Indian team qualified for the last four of the tournament after a long gap of 49 years. The last time India had qualified for the semis was back in 1972 in the Munich Olympics but they had lost to arch-rivals Pakistan by 0-2. Also Read - "Biggest Moment For Indian Hockey": Proud Rani Rampal Reacts After Reaching Tokyo Olympics Semifinals

Furthermore, India’s athletics team will be in action on Tuesday as Annu Rani will participate in the Javelin throw whereas Tajinder Singh Toor will take part in the Men’s shot put qualification. The Wrestling event will also begin on Tuesday as Sonam Malik will be seen in action in the Women’s 62 kg freestyle category against Bolortuya Khurelkhuu.

India’s schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020 for 3rd August, Tuesday.

Hockey

Men’s semi-final: India vs Belgium at Oi Stadium – 7:00 AM IST

Athletics

Women’s javelin throw qualification: Group A – Annu Rani – 5:50 AM IST

Men’s shot put qualification: Tajinderpal Singh Toor – 3:45 PM IST

Wrestling

Women’s freestyle 62kg round of 16: Sonam Malik vs Bolortuya Khurelkhuu – TBD

Women’s freestyle 62kg quarter-final: If Sonam Malik qualifies

Women’s freestyle 62kg semi-final: If Sonam Malik qualifies

Data as updated by Olympics.com.