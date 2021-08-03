Tokyo: India’s men’s hockey team failed to make it to the final after going down 2-5 in their semi-final clash against Belgium. Although the Indians were ahead during the half-time stage, Belgium came back strongly in the third and fourth quarter that helped them to book their spot in the final. But India still has a lot to play for and will be fighting for Bronze on Thursday. The women’s hockey team is however still in the hunt to make it to the final when they will take on Argentina in their semi-final match tomorrow. Along with Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh will also be in action in the Men’s javelin throw qualification event.Also Read - Shot Putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor Fails to Qualify For Final, Ends Olympic Campaign With Below-Par Performance

To add to that, Lovlina Borgohain who has already assured a medal for herself will be taking on Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the women’s welterweight (69kg) semi-final. Indian wrestlers Ravi Kumar, Anshu Malik and Deepak Punia will also be on focus in their respective men’s and women’s freestyle categories. Also Read - Bouquets at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Are as Significant as The Gold, Silver And Bronze Medals

India’s schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020 for 4th August, Wednesday:

Athletics: Neeraj Chopra in Men’s javelin throw qualification: Group A at 5:35 AM Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Simone Biles Bags Bronze in Balance beam, First Medal in Tokyo

Golf: Aditi Ashok in Women’s Round 1 at 5:55 AM

Athletics: Shivpal Singh in Men’s javelin throw qualification: Group B at 7:05 AM

Golf: Diksha Dagar in Women’s Round 1 at 7:39 AM

Boxing: Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli in women’s welterweight (69kg) semi-final at 11 AM

Women’s Hockey semi-final: Argentina vs India at 3:30 PM IST

Wrestling:

Ravi Kumar vs Oscar Tigeros in men’s freestyle 57kg round of 16: – TBD

Followed by

If Ravi Kumar wins in men’s freestyle 57kg quarter-final

If Ravi Kumar wins in men’s freestyle 57kg semi-final

Anshu Malik vs Iryna Kurachkina in women’s freestyle 57kg round of 16: – TBD

Followed by

If Anshu Malik wins in women’s freestyle 57kg quarter-final

If Anshu Malik wins in women’s freestyle 57kg semi-final

Deepak Punia vs Ekerekeme Agiomor in men’s freestyle 86kg round of 16: – TBD

Followed by

If Deepak Punia wins in men’s freestyle 86kg quarter-final

If Deepak Punia wins in men’s freestyle 86kg semi-final