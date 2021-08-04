Tokyo: The Indian men’s hockey team will be in action on Thursday in a bid to win a bronze medal while wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya will have his eyes set on India’s second individual gold when he takes on two-time world champion Zaur Uguev of the ROC in the gold medal match in the 57kg freestyle wrestling category. The Men in Blue will face Germany in the men’s hockey bronze medal match with an aim to end their 41-year wait for an Olympic medal in hockey. Indian wrestlers Anshu Malik and Deepak Punia are still in medal contention and India can hope for at least two from wrestling with Dahiya already assured a medal and Phogat to start her Olympic campaign on Thursday.Also Read - Highlights Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 13: Ravi Dahiya, Neeraj Chopra Book Final Berth; Lovlina Settles For Bronze; IND Women Hockey Team to Play For Bronze

India’s schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020 for 5th August, Thursday:

Golf: Aditi Ashok in Women’s Round 2 at 5:55 AM Also Read - Tokyo 2020: India Women Go Down 1-2 to Argentina in Semifinal, Will face Great Britain For Bronze Medal Match

Men’s Hockey: India vs Germany in Men’s bronze medal match at 7:00 AM Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020 Bronze Medalist Boxer Lovlina Borgohain: All You Need to Know About Her| WATCH

Wrestling: Anshu Malik vs Valeria Koblova in women’s freestyle 57kg repechage at 7:37 AM

Golf: Diksha Dagar in Women’s Round 2 at 7:39 AM

Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat vs Sofia Mattsson in women’s freestyle 53kg round of 16 at 8:00 AM

Followed by Vinesh Phogat in women’s freestyle 53kg round quarter-final at 8:56 AM (subject to qualification)

Athletics: KT Irfan, Rahul Rohilla, Sandeep Kumar in Men’s 20km race walk final at 1:00 PM

Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat in women’s freestyle 53kg round semi-final at 3:25 PM (subject to qualification)

Wrestling: Ravi Kumar Dahiya vs Zaur Uguev in men’s freestyle 57kg gold medal match at 4:20 PM

Wrestling: Deepak Punia vs winner of repechage in men’s freestyle 86kg bronze medal match at 4:40 PM

Wrestling: Anshu Malik in women’s freestyle 57kg bronze medal match at 5:35 PM (subject to qualification)