Tokyo: Ravi Dahiya on Thursday became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games but Vinesh Phogat’s redemption dream came crashing down after a shock quarterfinal exit and Deepak Punia let slip a bronze in the last 10 seconds of his play-off bout here on Thursday. The Indian men’s hockey team, however, rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating a plucky Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games.Also Read - Highlights Tokyo Olympics 2020 India, Day 14: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya Settles For Silver, India Clinch Historic Bronze in Men's Hockey; Golfer Aditi Ashok Keeps Medal Hopes Alive

Having already recorded their best-ever Olympic performance, the Indian women would look to double the nation’s joy on Friday when they face Great Britain in their bronze medal hockey match. The Indian golfer Aditi Ashok will also be in action on Friday and remains a contender for a historic Olympic medal after carding a flawless five-under 66 in the second round of the women’s competition at the ongoing Games. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics: Ravi Dahiya Becomes Second Indian Wrestler to Claim Olympic Silver Medal

India’s schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020 for 6th August, Friday:

Athletics: Gurpreet Singh in Men’s 50km race walk final at 2:00 AM IST Also Read - Tokyo 2020: Have Made Lot of Sacrifices, Result Pretty Special, Says Coach Graham Reid

Golf: Diksha Dagar in women’s Round 3 at 5:29 AM IST

Golf: Aditi Ashok in women’s Round 3 at 5:48 AM IST

Hockey: Great Britain vs India in women’s bronze medal match at 7:00 AM IST

Wrestling: Bajrang Punia vs Ernazar Akmataliev in men’s freestyle 65kg round of 16 at 8 AM IST Onwards

Followed by Bajrang Punia in men’s freestyle 65kg quarter-final (If Bajrang Punia qualifies)

Followed by Bajrang Punia in men’s freestyle 65kg semi-final (If Bajrang Punia qualifies)

Wrestling: Seema Bisla vs Sarra Hamdi in women’s freestyle 50kg round of 16 at 8 AM IST Onwards

Followed by Seema Bisla in women’s freestyle 50kg quarter-final (If Seema Bisla qualifies)

Followed by Seema Bisla in women’s freestyle 50kg semi-final (If Seema Bisla qualifies)

Athletics: Bhawna Jat, Priyanka Goswami in women’s 20km race walk final at 1:00 PM IST

Athletics: Men’s 4x400m relay Round 1 Heat 2 at 5:07 PM IST