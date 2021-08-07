New Delhi: India has bagged five medals thus far and they will be eyeing three more medals on Saturday as the Tokyo Olympics is in the fag end of its edition. Aditi Ashok, the Indian golfer, who has surprised everyone with her performances will be in action early in the day. Ashok is placed 200 in the rankings but she has come up with inspiring performance as she is currently in the top three and is a medal prospect for the Indian contingent.Also Read - More Competitive Matches Must for Indian Women's Hockey Team: Outgoing Coach Sjoerd Marijne

On the other hand, Bajrang Punnia, who lost his semifinal clash against Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan in the 65 kg Freestyle wrestling with play his Bronze medal match. Furthermore, there will be huge expectations from Neeraj Chopra in the Javelin throw event. Chopra, the 23-year old athlete, who is playing his maiden Olympics had impressed in the qualification round as his first throw was 86.65 metres and he had easily qualified for the final. Also Read - WFI Sacks Wrestler Deepak Punia's Coach Murad Gaidarov After He Assaults Referee in Tokyo

Chopra will aim to come up with his best when it matters the most in the final and bag a medal for the country. Meanwhile, Mirabai Chanu, PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, India’s Men Hockey Team and Ravi Kumar Dahiya have thus far won medals for India. Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Mirabai Chanu have both won a Silver medal each whereas PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain and India’s Men Hockey team won a Bronze medal each at the Games. Also Read - Highlights Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 15 Updates: Wrestler Bajrang Punia to Fight For Bronze; Golfer Aditi Ashok in Contention For Historic Medal; India Lose Bronze Playoff in Women's Hockey

India’s Schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020, August 7, Saturday

Athletics

Men’s javelin throw final: Neeraj Chopra – 4:30 PM IST

Golf

Women’s Round 4: Diksha Dagar – 4:17 AM IST onwards*

Women’s Round 4: Aditi Ashok – 4:48 AM IST onwards*

*Subject to change due to weather conditions

Wrestling

Men’s freestyle 65kg bronze medal: Bajrang Punia vs TBD – 3:15 PM IST (second bout on the mat)