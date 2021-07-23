New Delhi: It wasn’t the best of starts for the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics. As always there were a lot of huge expectations from Deepika Kumari, who is ranked at the numero uno position in the rankings. However, Kumari once again seemed to succumb to pressure as she finished at ninth place in the qualifying round. But not all hope is lost as the World Champion will face Karma of Bhutan in the round of 64 in the individual event on 28th July. Thus, Kumari will aim to come up with better performance and turn the tables in the next stage of the competition.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch
Meanwhile, on Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics, India’s hockey team, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, boxer Vikas Krishnan, shuttler Sai Praneeth and Shooter Apurvi Chandela will be in action. Manika Batra, India’s table tennis star will also be in action. Ergo, it will be an action-packed Saturday for the Indian Olympics team. Also Read - Highlights Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates, Day 1: Deepika Kumari Takes 9th Spot in Individual Ranking Round, Atanu Das Finishes 35th
India’s schedule for Day 2 of Tokyo Olympics 2020.
ARCHERY Also Read - Sony Sports Network Faces Flak on Twitter For Not Telecasting Deepika Kumari's Women's Archery Event on Day 1 of Tokyo Olympics
Mixed team
Athletes: Deepika Kumari/ Pravin Jadhav or Atanu Das
Round of 16 – 6:00 AM IST onwards
Quarter-finals – 10:45 AM IST onwards
Semi-finals – 12:00 PM IST onwards
Bronze medal match – 12:55 PM IST
Gold medal match – 1:15 PM IST
BADMINTON
Men’s doubles group stage
Lee Yang/ Wang Chi-lin (TPE) Vs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty – 8:50 AM IST
Men’s singles group stage
B Sai Praneeth vs Misha Zilberman (ISR) – 9:30 AM ISTBOXING
Men (69kg): Sewonrets Okazawa (JPN) vs Vikas Krishan – 3:54 PM IST
HOCKEY
Men’s Group match: New Zealand vs India – 6:30 AM IST
Women’s Group match: Netherlands vs India – 5:15 PM IST
JUDO
Women’s extra-lightweight (48kg)Shushila Devi Likmabam vs Eva Csernoviczki (HUN)
Round of 32, Round of 16, Quarter-finals – 7:30 AM IST onwards
Repechage, semi-finals, bronze medal bout, gold medal bout – 1:30 PM IST onwards
ROWING
Men’s lightweight doubles sculls
Athletes: Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat
Heats – 7:50 AM IST onwards
SHOOTING
Women’s 10m Air Rifle
Athletes: Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela
Qualification – 5 AM IST
Final – 10:15 AM IST
Men’s 10m Air Pistol
Athletes: Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma
Qualification – 9:30 AM IST
Final – 12 PM IST
TABLE TENNIS
Mixed doubles Round of 16
Lin Yun Ju/Cheng I Ching (TPE) Vs Sharath Kamal/ Manika Batra – 8:30 AM IST
Women’s singles, Round 1
Manika Batra vs Ho Tin-Tin (GBR) – 12:15 PM IST
Sutirtha Mukerjee vs Linda Bergstroem (SWE) – 1:00 PM IST
TENNIS
Men’s singles
Sumit Nagal vs Denis Istomin (UZB) – Not before 8:00 AM IST
WEIGHTLIFTING
Athlete: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
Women’s 49kg – Qualifying from 6:20 AM; 10:20 AM IST (medal rounds).
All the action will be telecasted on the Sony Ten Sports network and will be Live Streamed on Sony Liv app.