New Delhi: It wasn't the best of starts for the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics. As always there were a lot of huge expectations from Deepika Kumari, who is ranked at the numero uno position in the rankings. However, Kumari once again seemed to succumb to pressure as she finished at ninth place in the qualifying round. But not all hope is lost as the World Champion will face Karma of Bhutan in the round of 64 in the individual event on 28th July. Thus, Kumari will aim to come up with better performance and turn the tables in the next stage of the competition.

Meanwhile, on Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics, India's hockey team, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, boxer Vikas Krishnan, shuttler Sai Praneeth and Shooter Apurvi Chandela will be in action. Manika Batra, India's table tennis star will also be in action. Ergo, it will be an action-packed Saturday for the Indian Olympics team.

India’s schedule for Day 2 of Tokyo Olympics 2020.

ARCHERY

Mixed team

Athletes: Deepika Kumari/ Pravin Jadhav or Atanu Das

Round of 16 – 6:00 AM IST onwards

Quarter-finals – 10:45 AM IST onwards

Semi-finals – 12:00 PM IST onwards

Bronze medal match – 12:55 PM IST

Gold medal match – 1:15 PM IST

BADMINTON

Men’s doubles group stage

Lee Yang/ Wang Chi-lin (TPE) Vs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty – 8:50 AM IST

Men’s singles group stage

B Sai Praneeth vs Misha Zilberman (ISR) – 9:30 AM ISTBOXING

Men (69kg): Sewonrets Okazawa (JPN) vs Vikas Krishan – 3:54 PM IST

HOCKEY

Men’s Group match: New Zealand vs India – 6:30 AM IST

Women’s Group match: Netherlands vs India – 5:15 PM IST

JUDO

Women’s extra-lightweight (48kg)Shushila Devi Likmabam vs Eva Csernoviczki (HUN)

Round of 32, Round of 16, Quarter-finals – 7:30 AM IST onwards

Repechage, semi-finals, bronze medal bout, gold medal bout – 1:30 PM IST onwards

ROWING

Men’s lightweight doubles sculls

Athletes: Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat

Heats – 7:50 AM IST onwards

SHOOTING

Women’s 10m Air Rifle

Athletes: Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela

Qualification – 5 AM IST

Final – 10:15 AM IST

Men’s 10m Air Pistol

Athletes: Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma

Qualification – 9:30 AM IST

Final – 12 PM IST

TABLE TENNIS

Mixed doubles Round of 16

Lin Yun Ju/Cheng I Ching (TPE) Vs Sharath Kamal/ Manika Batra – 8:30 AM IST

Women’s singles, Round 1

Manika Batra vs Ho Tin-Tin (GBR) – 12:15 PM IST

Sutirtha Mukerjee vs Linda Bergstroem (SWE) – 1:00 PM IST

TENNIS

Men’s singles

Sumit Nagal vs Denis Istomin (UZB) – Not before 8:00 AM IST

WEIGHTLIFTING

Athlete: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

Women’s 49kg – Qualifying from 6:20 AM; 10:20 AM IST (medal rounds).

All the action will be telecasted on the Sony Ten Sports network and will be Live Streamed on Sony Liv app.