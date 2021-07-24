New Delhi: India opened their account in Tokyo Olympics 2020 as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinched Silver Medal in the 49 kg category. Chanu lifted 87 kg in snatch and went on to lift 115 kg in clean and jerk. After a good second day, the Indian contingent will be looking to continue their show on the third day of the sporting event. Chanu was able to come up with her best and also created an Olympic record when she lifted 115 in clean and jerk.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: After Mirabai Chanu's Silver, Manika Batra Enters Second Round in Singles

Team India will be active in a lot of events. PV Sindhu, who is the favorite to bag a medal will be in action. India's men hockey will take on Australia after registering their win against New Zealand by 3-2. Indian hockey women team will face Germany. Furthermore, Indian athletes will be in action in events like Rowing, Shooting, Equestria, Gymnastics, Table Tennis, and Boxing. Ergo, the Indian players will look to tick the right boxes on the third day of the quadrennial event.

Here is India's Schedule for Day 3, July 25, Sunday at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Sailing – Men’s Laser heats

Sailing – Women’s Laser Radial heats

Shooting – Women’s 10m air pistol qualification– 5:30

Shooting – Men’s skeet qualification – 6:00

Gymnastics – Women’s all-around qualification – 6:30

Rowing – Men’s lightweight double sculls repechage – 6:30

Table tennis – Mixed doubles quarterfinals – 6:30

Shooting – Women’s 10m air pistol final – 7:45

Shooting – Men’s 10m air rifle qualification – 9:30

Table tennis – Men’s singles round 2 – 10:30

Table tennis – Women’s singles round 2 – 10:30

Badminton – Women singles – P. V. Sindhu vs Ksenia Polikarpova (Israel) – 10:40

Shooting – Men’s 10m air rifle final – 12:00

Boxing – Women’s flyweight round of 32 – M. C. Mary Kom vs Miguelina Hernandez Garcia (Dominican Republic) – 13:30

Hockey – Men vs Australia – 15.00

Boxing – Men’s lightweight round of 32 – Manish Kaushik vs Luke McCormack (Great Britain) – 15:06

Swimming – Women’s 100m backstroke heats – 15:32

Swimming – Men’s 200m freestyle heats 15:52

Table tennis – Mixed doubles semifinals – 16:30

Swimming – Men’s 100m backstroke heats – 16:49

Hockey – Women vs Germany – 17.45

Equestrian – Individual dressage grand prix day 2