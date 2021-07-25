New Delhi: India is having a roller-coaster third day after winning a Silver Medal on the second day of the Tokyo Olympics. India’s star shuttler PV Sindhu won her first match against Israel Ksenia Polikarpova in straight-set convincingly by 21-10, 21-7. However, the Indian shooting team had a disappointing outing.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: Manika Batra Off to a Poor Start

There were huge expectations from Manu Bhakar but the youngster could not deliver. In fact, 19-year old didn’t have the rub of the green on her side as had to face weapon malfunction and thus lost out on a lot of time. She finished at 12th place with 575 points and thus could not qualify for the finals. Also Read - Domino's Treats Mirabai Chanu With Free Pizza For Life After Historic Olympic Glory

Meanwhile, Indian athletes will be in action in events like Sailing, Fencing, Archery, Table Tennis Swimming, Boxing, Shooting, and Hockey. Bhavani Devi will become the first Indian fencer to participate in the Olympics. Furthermore, India’s Women Hockey team will play their second match of the quadrennial event against Germany Women after receiving a thrashing of 5-1 in their opening match against the Netherlands. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics: India's Lone Gymnast Pranati Nayak Fails to Qualify For All Round Finals

There will be once huge expectations from the Archery as well as Shooting teams, both of which have thus far disappointed with their paltry performances.

India’s Schedule for Day 4, 26th July, Monday at Tokyo Olympics 2020:

Sailing – Men’s Laser heats

Sailing – Women’s Laser Radial heats

Fencing – Women’s saber all rounds – 5:30

Archery – Men’s team round of 16 – 6:00

Table tennis – Men’s singles round 2 – 6:30

Table tennis – Women’s singles round 2 – 6:30

Swimming – Men’s 200m freestyle semifinals – 7:07

Swimming – Men’s 100m backstroke semifinals – 8:01

Swimming – Women’s 100m backstroke semifinals – 8:23

Boxing – Men’s middleweight round of 32 – Ashish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta (China) – 9:06

Archery – Men’s team medal rounds – 10:15

Table tennis – Men’s singles round 3 – 11:00

Table tennis – Women’s singles round 3 – 11:00

Shooting – Men’s skeet final – 12:20

Swimming – Men’s 200m butterfly heats – 15:59

Table tennis – Mixed doubles bronze match, final – 16:30, 17:30

Hockey – Women vs Germany – 17.45