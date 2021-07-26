New Delhi: Indian athletes are trying to give their best in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. However, it hasn’t been the best of Day 5 for the Indian contingent as they haven’t been able to go through. Sumit Nagal lost his second-round match against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in straight sets. The Badminton pair of Satwik-Chirag lost their second-round match against the Indonesian pair.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: Manika Batra Blown Away by Sofia Polcanova in Straight Games

Furthermore, India’s fencer Bhavani Devi created history as she became the first Indian fencer to participate in the Olympics. Devi won her Round of 64 match against Ben Azizi by 15-3 but lost against Manon Brunet of France by 15-7. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics, Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal Advances to 3rd Round, Will Face Ma Long Next

On the other hand, Achanta Sharath Kamal won his Round 2 match but Sutirtha Mukherjee lost her Round 2 match against Fu Yu of Portugal. Thus, the Indian athletes will hope for a better Day 5 on July 27. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 Highlights: PV Sindhu, Mary Kom & Manika Batra Shine on Super Sunday

After going down ignominiously against Australia by 7-1, India’s men hockey team will look to bounce back against Spain in their third match of the Tokyo Olympics. The Indian players will be in action in events like Rowing, Archery, Table Tennis, Shooting, Hockey, Rowing, Swimming and Boxing on Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

India’s Schedule for Day 5, July 27, Tuesday.

Archery – Men’s individual round of 64, round of 32

Archery – Women’s individual round of 64, round of 32

Sailing – Men’s Laser heats

Sailing – Women’s Laser Radial heats

Sailing – Men’s 49er heats

Shooting – Mixed 10m air pistol team qualification, bronze medal match, final – 5:30 onwards

Table tennis – Men’s singles round 3 – 5:30

Table tennis – Women’s singles round 3 – 5:30

Rowing – Men’s lightweight double sculls final C – 5:50

Hockey – Men vs Spain – 6.30

Swimming – Men’s 200m freestyle final – 7:13

Swimming – Women’s 100m backstroke final – 7:21

Swimming – Men’s 100m backstroke final – 7:29

Rowing – Men’s lightweight double sculls semifinals A/B – 7:48

Swimming – Men’s 200m butterfly semifinals – 8:05

Shooting – Mixed 10m air rifle team qualification, final – 9:45 onwards

Boxing – Women’s welterweight round of 16 – Lovlina Borgohain vs Nadine Apetz – 11:57