New Delhi: India’s hunt for the second medal continues at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. Mirabai Chanu had clinched India’s first medal at the Games in Weightlifting when she lifted a total of 202 KGS in the Women’s 49 Kg category. However, since then the Indian athletes have disappointed with their performances in the sporting carnival.Also Read - Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker Look to Redeem India's Faltering Shooting Campaign in Olympics

The Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics began on a bright note as PV Sindhu won her second game to top her group and will now face Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in the knockout stage. Furthermore, Boxer Pooja Rani won her match and she has entered quarters. In Archery, Deepika Kumari finally stepped up her game as she has qualified for the third round and will be in action on July 30. Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Today, Day 6 Latest Updates: Deepika Kumari Wins to Reach Pre-QF, Boxer Pooja Rani Reaches Quarterfinals; Sindhu Tops Group

On the other hand, Archer Praveen Jadhav fought valiantly but was knocked out by World No.1 Bradly Ellison, who represents the USA, in the second round. Badminton’s Sai Praneeth also lost to Netherlands, Mark Carljouw in straight sets and crashes out of the games. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics, Badminton: PV Sindhu Enters Round of 16 With Dominating Win Over Ngyan Yi Cheung

Meanwhile, the Indian athletes will be in action in sporting events like Shooting, Hockey, Boxing, Sailing, Archery, Table Tennis, Rowing, Badminton and many more on 29th July, which will be the seventh day of Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Indian Hockey Men’s team will face Argentina in their fourth match of the tourney after winning their previous match against Spain by 3-0.

India’s schedule for July 29, Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics, Thursday.

Archery – Women’s individual round of 64, round of 32

Archery – Men’s individual round of 64, round of 32

Golf – Men’s individual round one – 4:00 onwards

Sailing – Men’s Laser heats

Sailing – Women’s Laser Radial heats

Badminton – Women’s singles round of 16 – 5:30

Badminton – Men’s doubles quarterfinals – 5:30

Shooting – Women’s 25m pistol precision qualification – 5:30

Hockey – Men vs Argentina – 6.00

Rowing – Men’s lightweight double sculls final – 6:20

Table tennis – Women’s singles semifinals – 7:30

Boxing – Men’s superheavyweight round of 16 – Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown (Jamaica) 8:48

Table tennis – Men’s singles semifinals – 11:30

Badminton – Men’s singles round of 16 – 13:30

Gymnastics – Women’s all-around final – 16:20

Table tennis – Women’s singles bronze match – 16:30

Swimming – Men’s 100m butterfly heats – 16:20

Table tennis – Women’s singles final – 17:30