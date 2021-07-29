Tokyo: After a fairly good day at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, India had inched a step further towards raising more hopes of a couple of more medals as PV Sindhu, India’s men’s hockey team and Atanu Das won their respective matches. PV Sindhu and India’s men’s hockey have booked their spots in the quarterfinals while Atanu Das pulled off a heist by beating London Games gold medallist Oh Jin Hyek of South Korea to advance to the 1/8 Elimination round in the men’s individual event. With Deepika Kumari, PV Sindhu and India’s men’s hockey team set to be in action on Friday at the Tokyo Olympics, Day 8 promises to be an exhilarating experience for all Indian sports lovers.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mary Kom Was Clear Winner, Says Kiren Rijiju

Deepika Kumari will take on Ksenia Perova of ROC in the 1/8 Elimination round in the individual event while PV Sindhu will be up against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan to seal her spot in the semis. Having already secured a spot in the quarter-finals, India's men's hockey team would look to carry on the winning momentum against Japan in their Pool A match while Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker will be in action in the 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Rapid event.

Here’s is a look at India’s schedule for July 30, Day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics, Thursday.

Shooting: Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker in 25m Pistol Women’s Qualification Rapid 5.30 AM Also Read - Highlights Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 7, Today Updates: Mary Kom Crashes Out After Losing Rd-of-16; PV Sindhu, Satish Kumar, India Men's Hockey Team Reach Quarters

Archery: Deepika Kumari vs Ksenia Perova of ROC in Women’s Individual 1/8 Eliminations at 6:00 AM

Athletics: Avinash Mukund Sable in Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 – Heat 2 at 6:17 AM

Women’s Hockey: India vs Ireland at 8:15 AM

Boxing: Simranjit Kaur vs Sudaporn Seesondee of Thailand in Women’s Light (57-60kg) – Round of 16 at 8:18 AM

Athletics: MP Jabir in Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1 – Heat 5 at 8:27 AM

Sailing: Nethra Kumanan in Women’s One Person Dinghy – Laser Radial – Race 09 at 8:35 AM (Followed by Race 10) & Ganapathy Kelapanda-Varun Thakkar in Men’s Skiff – 49er – Race 07 followed by Race 08 and 09 at 8:35 AM

Boxing: Lovlina Borgohain vs Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei in Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Quarterfinal 2 at 8:48 AM

Golf: Anirban Lahiri in Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2 at 8:52 AM

Shooting: 25m Pistol Women’s Final at 10:30 AM subject to qualification

Sailing: Vishnu Saravanan in Men’s One Person Dinghy – Laser – Race 09 at 11:05 AM (Followed by Race 10)

Golf: Udayan Mane in Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2 at 11:09 AM

Badminton: PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in Women’s Singles Quarterfinal at 1:15 AM

Men’s Hockey: India vs Japan at 3:00 PM

Athletics: Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan, Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri in 4x400m Relay Mixed Round 1 – Heat 2 at 4:42 PM

Equestrian: Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Dressage Team and Individual Day 1 at 5:30 PM