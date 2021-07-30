New Delhi: India has assured their second medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as Boxer Lovlina Borgohain won her quarterfinal clash against N.C Chen by 3-2 to confirm her semifinal berth. The Assam Boxer stated that now she will go for Gold as there is no pressure on her as she has already secured the medal. Lovlina is making her debut in the Olympics and she will become the third Indian boxer after Vijender Singh (2008 Beijing) and Mary Kom (2012 London) to win an Olympic medal. Lovlina will now play her semifinal match against Turkish boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli on 4th August, 11:00 AM IST.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live Updates Day 8: PV Sindhu Enters Semis; Men's Hockey Team Beat Japan by 5-3

On the other hand, PV Sindhu also confirmed her semifinal spot after beating Akane Yamaguchi in straight sets by 21-13, 22-20. In fact, the lanky shuttler had to save two game points in the second set as she came up with her best. Sindhu has been the biggest medal hope for India and she is living up to the huge expectations. PV Sindhu will play her semi-final match against Chinese Taipei player T.Y Tai from 2:30 PM IST.

Meanwhile, Indian athletes will be in action in the events like Equestria, Sailing, Golf, Badminton, Archery, Boxing. India's Women Hockey team will also be in action against South Africa after winning their previous match 1-0 against Ireland.

India’s Schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 9, July 31:

Equestrian – Individual eventing dressage session 3

Sailing – Men’s 49er heats

Sailing – Men’s Laser medal race

Sailing – Women’s Laser Radial heats

Golf – Men’s individual round three – 4:00 onwards

Badminton – Men’s singles quarterfinals – 5:30

Archery – Men’s individual round of 16 – 6:00

Swimming – Men’s 100m butterfly final – 7:00

Boxing – Men’s flyweight round of 16 – 7:30

Shooting – Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualification, final – 8:30 onwards

Boxing – Men’s lightweight round of 16 – 8:33

Hockey – Women vs South Africa – 8.45

Boxing – Women’s middleweight quarterfinals 9:36

Archery – Men’s individual medal rounds – 11:15

Badminton – Women’s singles semifinals, men’s doubles final – 14:30 onwards

Athletics – Women’s 100m final – 18:20