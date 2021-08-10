New Delhi: With Olympics fever still high after India’s best-ever performance at the Games, it is now time to turn our heads towards the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. There is no doubt that an athlete has to give his all to compete at the top level such as the Olympics and only the ones who are at the top of their game are able to win a medal. Similarly, Paralympic athletes deserve more respect as they battle against all the odds to rise to such a level.Also Read - Sharad Kumar Anxious About 'Starting From Scratch' After Paralympic Dream Postponed

Meanwhile, India bagged seven medals at Tokyo Olympics and the Paralympic contingent will also aim to follow suit. In fact, the Paralympic team of India had come up with their best-ever performance in the previous edition which was hosted in Rio, Brazil. India had won a total of four medals, out of which two were Gold.

Tokyo Paralympics 2021 Schedule

The Paralympic was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and will now be played from August 24 to September 5 in Japan's capital, Tokyo. The disabled athletes will take part in 28 sporting events as Badminton and Taekwondo will make their debut in the games.

The countdown begins again! 1️⃣5️⃣ Days To Go! #Paralympics The #Olympics are over but we still have plenty of incredible sporting action to look forward to at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympic Games pic.twitter.com/qfcjaLQrFZ — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) August 9, 2021

India will be participating in nine sporting events and 43 athletes will represent the country.

India’s Schedule at Tokyo Paralympics 2020:

Devendra Jhajharia, Ajeet Singh, and Sundar Singh Gurjar in Men’s Javelin Throw – F46 and Sandeep Chaudhary and Sumit in javelin F-64 – Monday, August 30.

Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar, and Varun Singh Bhatti in High jump T-63 final on Tuesday, August 31.

Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal in the High jump T-47 event are scheduled to compete in finals on Sunday, August 29.

Amit Kumar and Dharambir in the club throw F-51 on Wednesday, September 1.

Sonam Rana in the shot put F-57 category – Thursday, September 7.

Navdeep in Javelin F-41 – Saturday, September 4.

Praveen Kumar (high jump T-64) – Friday, September 3.

Yogesh Kathuniya and Vinod Kumar in Discus throw F-56 event – Monday, August 30.

Ranjeet Bhati (javelin F-57) – Saturday, August 28.

Arvind in the shot put (F-35) – Thursday, September 2.