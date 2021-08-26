Tokyo: Indian paddler Bhavinaben Patel progressed to the Round of 16 in the women’s singles Class 4 table tennis event with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Great Britain’s Megan Shackleton at the Tokyo Paralympics here on Thursday. The 34-year-old Indian dispatched Shackleton, the world no. 9, 11-7 9-11 17-15 13-11 in a contest that lasted 41 minutes.Also Read - Tokyo Paralympics: Paddler Bhavinaben Patel Advances to Round of 16, Sonalben Patel Out

The other Indian in the fray, Sonalben Manubhai Patel, however, ended her campaign after losing 12-10 5-11 3-11 9-11 to MG Lee of Korea in her second women's singles Class 3 group match. She had lost her first group match on Wednesday.

Players in the Class 3 category have no trunk control, yet their arms are minimally affected by the impairment.

Earlier in the morning, competing in a do-or-die match, the world no. 12 Bhavinaben started on a dominant note, clinching the first game in just eight minutes but Shackleton made a strong recovery to take the second.

With the archery event set to kick off tomorrow along with powerlifting and athletics, a lot of Indian athletes would be in action.

India’s Schedule at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, August 27, Friday

Archery

Women’s Individual Compound Open Ranking Round – Jyoti Balyan at 5:30 AM IST

Table Tennis

Table Tennis Women’s singles Class 4 Round of 16 – Bhavina Patel at 7:30 AM

Powerlifting

Women’s 50kg Final – Sakina Khatun at 9:30 AM

Archery

Men’s Individual Compound Open Ranking Round – Rakesh Kumar & Shyam Sundar at 10:30 AM

Men’s Individual Recurve Open Ranking Round – Harvinder Singh & Vivek Chikara at 10:30 AM

Powerlifting

Men’s 65kg Final – Jaideep at 3:00 PM

Athletics

Men’s Shot Put F55 Final – Tek Chand at 3:30 PM

Table Tennis:

Table Tennis Women’s singles Class 4 Quarter-final – Bhavina Patel at 3:50 PM (Subject to Qualification)