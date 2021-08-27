Tokyo: Bhavinaben Patel on Friday scripted history by becoming the first Indian table tennis player to secure a medal in the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday after she stunned defending champion and world number two Borislava Peric Rankovic of Serbia to reach the semifinals of the women’s singles class 4 event. The 34-year-old Indian beat the Rio Paralympics champion 11-5 11-6 11-7 in a quarterfinal match that lasted 18 minutes.Also Read - India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Highlights Day 3: Bhavina Patel Enters Semis; Assures India of First Medal

She takes on Zhang Miao of China in the semifinals on Saturday but she is guaranteed of at least a bronze. There is no bronze-medal play-off in Tokyo Paralympics table tennis, and both losing semi-finalists are guaranteed of a bronze.

India's Jaideep Kumar finished without a score in the men's 65Kg powerlifting final after failed to register any lift against his name. India's ace shot putter Tek Chand finished 8th in the men's seated shot put final (F55) on Friday.

Shyam Sundar (Compound Archery) and Rakesh Kumar (Compound Archery) will be in action on Saturday along with Bhavinaben (table tennis), who will be playing for a spot in the final. Ranjeet Bhati will also take the field in F57-final in the Men’s Javelin Throw (event).

India’s Schedule at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, August 28, Saturday

Table Tennis

Table Tennis Women’s singles Class 4 Semi-final 2 – Bhavina Patel at 6:10 AM

Archery

Men’s Individual Compound Open 1/16 Elimination Round – Shyam Sundar at 6:38 AM

Men’s Individual Compound Open 1/16 Elimination Round – Rakesh Kumar at 8:52 AM

Athletics:

Athletics Men’s Javelin Throw F57 Final – Ranjeet Bhati at 3:30 AM