India’s Schedule on Day 1, CWG 2022, Birmingham

In hours from now the much-awaited Commonwealth Games would get underway in Birmingham. India has a big contingent and there is lots in store for fans. India would be featuring in hockey, boxing, badminton and cricket on the opening day. Here is the entire schedule of India on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games.Also Read - IND Women vs AUS Women Cricket LIVE Streaming, CWG 2022: Schedule, Predicted 11, Date, Timing, And All You Need to Know

Day 1 Schedule 29th July (IST Time) Also Read - Indian Flag Hoisted At CWG Village In Birmingham

Boxing Also Read - IND vs PAK Badminton Match Live Streaming, CWG 2022: Badminton Schedule, Squads, Date, Timings, And All You Need to Know

Shiva Thapa- 63.5 kg Round of 32 (4:30 pm)

Sumit Kundu- 75kg Round of 32 (4:30 pm)

Rohit Tokas – 67kg Round of 32 (11:00 pm)

Ashish Chaudhary 80kg Round of 32 (11:00 pm)

Cricket

India v Australia- Group A match (3:30 pm)

Gymnastics

Yogeshwar, Satyajit, Saif- Men Individual and Team Qualifying (1:30 pm)

Men Team Final (if Qualified) (10:00 pm)

Hockey

India v Ghana- Women Group Stage (6:30 pm)

Lawn Bowls

Nayanmoni- Women Singles (1:00 pm)

Dinesh, Navneet, Chandan- Men Triples (1:00 pm)

Sunil, Mridul- Men Pair Round 1 (7:30 pm)

Rupa, Tania, Lovely- Women Four Round 1 (7:30 pm)

Swimming

Kushagra- 400m FreeStyle Heats (3:00 pm)

Ashish- 100m BackStroke S9 Heats (3:00 pm)

Sajan- 50m Butterfly Heats (3:00 pm)

Srihari- 100m BackStroke H (3:00 pm)

Kushagra (if Qualified)- 400m Freestyle Final (1:30 pm)

Ashish (if Qualified)- 100m Backstroke S9 Final (11:30 pm)

Sajan (if Qualified)- 50m Butterfly Semis (11:30 pm)

Srihari (if Qualified)- 100m Backstroke Semis (11:30 pm)

Squash

Saurav, Ramit, Abhay- Round of 64 (4:30 pm)

Joshna, Sunayna, Anahat- Round of 64 (4:30 pm)

Men Singles- Round of 64 (10:30 pm)

Women Singles- Round of 64 (10:30 pm)

Table Tennis

Men Team- Qualifying Round 1 (2:00 pm)

Women Team- Qualifying Round 1 (2:00 pm)

Men Team- Qualifying Round 2 (8:30 pm)

Women Team- Qualifying Round 2 (8:30 pm)

Track Cycling

Vishwajeet, Naman, Venkappa, Anantha, Dinesh- Men Team Pursuit Qualification (2:30 pm)

Mayuri, Triyasha, Shushikala- Women Team Sprint Qualification (2:30 pm)

Y Rojit, Ronaldo, David, Esow- Men Team Sprint Qualification (2:30 pm)

Men Team Pursuit Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm)

Women Team Sprint Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm)

Men Team Sprint Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm)

Triathlon

Adarsh, Vishwanath- Men Final (3:30 pm)

Sanjana, Pragnya- Women Final (3:30 pm)-