India’s Schedule on Day 2, CWG 2022, Birmingham

It was an eventful day for the Indians on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The Indian Badminton Contingent rout arch-rivals Pakistan 5-0, with stars PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth winning in straight sets. India Women’s Hockey team opened their account with a bang with a 5-0 comprehensive victory over Ghana. India Women’s Cricket Team despite giving a strong fight went down to Australia as the Women in Blue lost by 3 wickets in Commonwealth Games’ historic cricket match. Looking forward, here is the entire schedule of India on Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games.Also Read - Ghanian Boxer Shakul Samed Suspended For Using Banned Masking Agent

Day 2 Schedule 30th July (IST Time)

MARATHON

11:30 am: Nitender Singh Rawat. Also Read - AS IT HAPPENED | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: Anahat Singh Wins to Wind-up a Fabulous Friday

BOXING (From 4:30 PM) Also Read - CWG 2022 Badminton: India Beat Pakistan 5-0; Easy Win For PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth On Day 1

Shiv Thapa. (Men’s 63.5 Kg)

Lovlina Borgohain. (Women’s 70 Kg)

Nikhat Zareen. (Women’s 50 Kg)

Amit Panghal. (Men’s 51 Kg)

Mohammad Hussamuddin. (Men’s 57 Kg)

Rohit Tokas. (Men’s 67 Kg)

Sumit Kundu. (Men’s 75 Kg)

Nitu. (Women’s 48 Kg)

Ashish Chaudhary. (Men’s 80 Kg)

Sanjeet. (Men’s 92 Kg)

Sagar. (Men’s 92+ Kg)

Jasmine. (Women’s 60 Kg)

HOCKEY

11:30 pm: India vs Wales. (Women’s Hockey)

TABLE TENNIS (FROM 2 PM)

Men’s Team- Third Round Matches.

Women’s Team- Third Round Matches, Quarter-Finals.

WEIGHTLIFTING

1:30 PM: Sanket Mahadev. (Men’s 55 Kg)

1:30 PM: Chanambam Rishikanta Singh. (Men’s 55 Kg)

8:00 PM: Mirabai Chanu. (Women’s 55 Kg)

CWG 2022, CWG 2022 news, CWG 2022 schedule, CWG 2022 India schedule, India schedule day 2, CWG 2022 latest news, CWG 2022 timings, CWG 2022 date, CWG 2022 venues, Commonwealth Games 2022, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming, Sonyliv, India Squad CWG, India CWG Squad, India Squad For CWG, Team India, Birmingham 2022, Birmingham 2022 weather, India vs Australia, Boxing Schedule, India vs Wales, Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting