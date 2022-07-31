Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 was a mixed day at the office for India.Also Read - Highlights India vs Australia Badminton Mixed Team Event, CWG 2022: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Win in Straight Sets; India Beat Australia 4-1

Weightlifters led by the amazing Saikhom Mirabai Chanu opened India’s medal account at the 2022 Commonwealth Games here with a gold, 2 silver, and bronze haul, winning medals in all four events held at the weightlifting arena so far to lift the country to 8th place in the medals tally. Also Read - Medal Rush Continues As Bindyarani Wins Silver

Maharashtra’s Sanket Sargar set the ball rolling for India by winning the country’s first medal of Birmingham 2022 — a silver medal in Men’s 55kg weightlifting and Karnataka’s Gururaja Poojary claimed bronze in Men’s 61kg in the morning session. Last but not the least, Bindyarani Devi bagged India’s 4th medal in the final event. Also Read - India vs Wales Hockey, CWG 2022 Highlights: Relentless IND Beat WAL By 3-1

Here is the full list of schedule for Day 4:

Swimming:

Men’s 200m Butterfly Heat 3: Sajan Prakash (3.07 pm)

Men’s 50m Backstroke Heat 6: Srihari Natraj (3.31 pm)

Gymnastics:

Men’s All-Around final: Yogeshwar Singh (1.30 pm)

Badminton

Mixed team quarterfinals: 10pm onwards

Women’s T20 Cricket:

India versus Pakistan (3.30pm)

Boxing:

48-50kg (light flyweight) round of 16: Nikhat Zareen (4.45 pm)

60-63.5 kg (light welterweight) round of 16: Shiva Thapa (5.15 pm)

71-75kg (middleweight) round of 16: Sumit (12.15 am on Monday)

Over 92kg (super heavyweight): Sagar (1 am on Monday)

Hockey (Men):

India versus Ghana: 8.30 pm

Cycling:

Men’s Sprint qualifying: Esow Alben, Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (2.32 pm onwards)

Men’s 15km scratch race qualifying: Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar (4.20 pm onwards)

Women’s 500m time trail finals: Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Late (9.02pm)

Weightlifting:

Men’s 67kg final: Jeremy Lalrinnunga (2 pm)

Women’s 59kg final: Popy Hazarika (6.30 pm)

Men’s 73kg final: Achinta Sheuli (11 pm)

Squash:

Women’s singles round of 16: Joshna Chinappa (6 pm onwards)

Men’s singles round of 16: Saurav Ghosal (6.45 pm)

Table Tennis:

Men’s team quarterfinal: 2 pm

Women’s team semi-finals: 11.30 pm

Lawn Bowl:

Women’s singles: Tania Choudhary (10.30 pm)

Men’s Pairs: India versus England (4 pm).