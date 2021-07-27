New Delhi: India’s hopes of the second medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics continues after Mirabai Chanu clinched Silver Medal in Weightlifting in the 49 kg category on Saturday. Since the Indian athletes have performed well but they haven’t been able to go all the way to the finals of their respective games.Also Read - Indian Archer Deepika Kumari Braces For One Last Chance at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Meanwhile, Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics has been a mixed day for the Indian athletes. India's men hockey team bounced back in style after their ignominious defeat against Australia (7-1) as the Manpreet Singh-led team defeated Spain by 3-0 in their third match of Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Furthermore, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain made a winning start to her Tokyo Olympics campaign as she defeated Germany's Nadine Apetz in the Women's Round of 16 welterweight category by 3-2. However, the mixed team of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary were knocked out of the 10m air rifle in Shooting as they finished at seventh place. Moreover, the Badminton duo of Satwik-Chirag also bowed out of the Olympics despite winning their last match as they finished third in the group.

Meanwhile, the Indian athletes will be in action in sporting events like Shooting, Hockey, Boxing, Sailing, Archery, Table Tennis, Equestria and many more on 28th July, which will be the sixth day of Tokyo Olympics 2020. India’s Women Hockey team will also play their third match of the competition against Great Britain after losing their opening two matches against the Netherlands and Germany. Boxer Pooja Rani will face Algeria Ichrak Chaib in the Women middleweight round of 16 match.

India’s Schedule for July 28, Day 6, Wednesday, Tokyo Olympics 2020:

Hockey – Women vs Great Britain – 6.30

Table tennis – Women’s singles quarterfinals – 6:30

Table tennis – Men’s singles quarterfinals – 7:30

Swimming – Men’s 200m butterfly final – 7:19

Boxing – Women’s middleweight round of 16 – Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib (Algeria) – 14:33

Archery – Women’s individual round of 64, round of 32

Archery – Men’s individual round of 64, round of 32

Equestrian – Individual dressage grand Prix freestyle

Sailing – Men’s 49er heats