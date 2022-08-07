New Delhi: India wrap up Day 9 by adding 14 medals today — 4 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze, taking their total medal tally to 40. Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Naveen struck gold as wrestlers signed off with 12 medals from 12 events they entered in the tournament. The fourth gold came from para table tennis player Bhavina Patel. With 13 gold, 11 silver and 16 bronze, India have consolidated 5th place in the overall medal tally. Apart from the medal winners, four boxers, women’s cricket team, men’s hockey team, two table tennis doubles pairs reached finals. Following is India’s schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the 10th day on Sunday. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).Also Read - Commonwealth Games Cricket Semi-final: India Avenge Their League Loss In The Best Possible Way

Men’s 10,000m Race Walk Final: Amit, Sandeep Kumar – 3:50pm

Women’s Javelin Throw Final: Shilpa Rani, Annu Rani – 4:05pm

Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final: 5:24pm

Men’s Javelin Throw Final: Rohit Yadav, DP Manu – 12:10am (Monday)

Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final: 1am (Monday)

BADMINTON:

Women’s singles semifinal: PV Sindhu – 2:20pm

Men’s singles semifinal 1: Lakshya Sen – 3:10pm

Men’s singles semifinal 2: Kidambi Srikanth – 3:10pm

BOXING:

Women’s 48kg Final: Nitu – 3pm

Men’s 51kg Final: Amit Panghal – 3:15pm

Women’s 50kg Final: Nikhat Zareen – 7pm

CRICKET:

Women’s T20 Final: India – 9:30pm

HOCKEY:

Women’s Bronze Medal Match: India vs New Zealand – 1:30pm

SQUASH:

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal – 10:30pm

TABLE TENNIS & PARA TABLE TENNIS:

Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match: Sreeja Akula – 3:35pm

Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan – 6:15pm

Men’s Singles Semifinal 1: Achanta Sharath Kamal

Men’s Singles Semifinal 2: G Sathiyan

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula – 12:15am (on Monday).