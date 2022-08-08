Birmingham: World championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth and young women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand signed off with bronze medals in the badminton competition of the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday. India are also assured of at least two more medals with double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu and debutant Lakshya Sen notching up contrasting wins in the semifinal stage to stay on course for maiden gold medals at the Games. Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ensured a third gold medal match for India on Monday when they downed Malaysia’s Chen Peng Soon and Tian Kian Men 21-6, 21-15 to reach the men’s doubles final. Indian table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal defied age to team up with young Sreeja Akula to win the mixed doubles gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.Also Read - CWG 2022: Eldhose Paul Wins First Triple Long Jump Gold, Leads Four-medal Haul within 30 Mins

Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the 11th day on Monday.

All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

BADMINTON:

Women’s singles gold medal match: PV Sindhu – 1:20pm

Men’s singles gold medal match: Lakshya Sen – 2:10pm

Men’s doubles gold medal match: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty – 3:00pm

HOCKEY:

Men’s Gold Medal Match: India vs Australia – 5:00pm

TABLE TENNIS

Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match: G Sathiyan – 3:35pm

Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal – 4:25pm.