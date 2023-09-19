Home

India’s Schedule on Day 2, Asian Games 2023, Hangzhou: All You Need to Know

All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Indian Volleyball Team competing at the Asian Games 2023. (Image: Twitter)

Hangzhou, China: In the opening day of the Asian Games 2023, Indian football team and Indian volleyball team played their respective group stage matches in their field with the latter coming out on top with an impressive victory. India defeated Cambodia 25-14, 25-13, 25-19 in a Pool C match to round off a resounding 3-0 victory. The volleyball team will face mighty South Korea in their next match. On the other hand, football team led by Sunil Chhetri fell to a massive 5-1 loss on the hands of host China. The Blue Tigers did manage to lock the game at 1-1 for the first 50 minutes but then later on conceded 4 goals. Kerala Blasters’ Rahul KP was the lone scorer for the Indian team. Igor Stimac’s men will be look to make a comeback against Bangladesh on 21st September.

On Day 2 of the Asian Games, India will be participating in the Rowing event, where there will be multiple events including the heats. There will be a Fencing Round Robin (Qualifier) along with a Volleyball group stage match.

A super 3-set victory for the Indian men’s volleyball team against Cambodia, with scores of 25-14, 25-13, 25-19. #Cheer4India | #IndiaAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/RzChrjo1pf — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) September 19, 2023

Rowing

Multiple Events (Heats) – 6:30 AM to 5 PM

Pentathlon

Mayank Chapekar : Fencing Round Robin (Qualifier) – 12 PM to 2:30 PM

Volleyball – Group Stage

India vs South Korea – 4:30 PM to 7 PM

All the matches will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network.

