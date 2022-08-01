New Delhi: It was once again a busy day for the Indian contingent in the Commonwealth Games as the tricolour nation extended their medal tally to six in the ongoing games as India clinched 2 more golds, all coming in the weightlifting category. First it was Jeremy Lalrinnunga in the 67 kg category, followed by Achinta Sheuli in the 73 kg men’s category. India’s all 6 medals have so far come in the weightlifting category. In other games, India women’s cricket team got the better off their arch-rivals Pakistan by 8 wickets to claim their first victory of the games. Indian men’s hockey team kick-started their campaign off to a flier with a record 11-0 victory over Ghana. The Indian badminton side reached the semi-final stage of the games with a comfortable 3-0 win over South Africa.Also Read - Highlights | India at Birmingham, Day 3: Achinta Sheuli Wins 3rd Weightlifting GOLD For India

Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on Monday. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Swimming:

Men’s 100m butterfly heat 6 – Sajan Prakash (3.51 pm)

Table Tennis:

Men’s team semifinal (11.30 pm)

Boxing:

48-51kg round of 16: Amit Panghal (4.45 pm)

54-57 kg round of 16: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (6 pm)

75-80 kg: Ashish Kumar (1 am on Tuesday)

Cycling:

Women’s Keiren first round – Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe,Mayuri Lute (6.32 pm)

Men’s 40km points race qualifying – Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalkutti, Dinesh Kumar, Vishvajeet Singh (6.52 pm)

Men’s 1000m time trial finals – Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (9.37 pm)

Women’s 10km Scratch Race Final: Meenakshi (9:37 pm)

Hockey:

Men’s Pool B – India versus England (8.30 pm)

Weightlifting:

Men’s 81kg – Ajay Singh (2 pm)

Women’s 71 Kg – Harjinder Kaur (11 pm)

Judo:

Men’s 66kg Elimination round of 16 – Jasleen Singh Saini (2.30 pm onwards)

Men’s 60kg Elimination round of 16 – Vijay Kumar Yadav (2.30 pm onwards)

Women’s 48kg quarter finals – Sushila Devi Likabam (2.30 pm)

Women’s 57kg Elimination round of 16 – Suchika Tariyal (2.30 pm onwards)

Squash:

Women’s singles plate quarterfinals – Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla (4.30 pm)

Women’s singles quarterfinal – Joshna Chinnapa (6 pm)

Lawn Bowls:

Women’s four semifinal: 1 pm.