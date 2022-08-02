New Delhi: India wrapped up Day 4 by winning three medals, two coming in Judo and a solitary medal in weightlifting. First it was Shushila Devi with the silver, followed by Vijay Yadav settling down with Bronze and finally Harjinder Kaur who also bagged the Bronze in women’s 71 kg category. India men’s hockey team were hold to a thrilling 4-4 by England. Indian Badminton defeated Singapore 3-0 to reach the Final of the event. The shuttlers will face Malaysia in the gold medal match. Indian Men’s Table Tennis team also reached the final of the event by overcoming Nigeria 3-0 in the semi-final. Team India’s medal tally now counts 9.Also Read - CWG 2022: Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur Wins Bronze In Women's 71kg

Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the fifth day on Tuesday. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Swimming:

Men

200m backstroke – heat 2 Srihari Natraj (3.04 pm)

1500m freestyle – heat 1 – Advait Page (4.10 pm)

1500m freestyle – heat 2 – Kushagra Rawat (4.28 pm)

Artistic Gymnastics:

Men

Vault final – Satyajit Mondal – 5.30 pm

Parallel Bars finals – Saif Sadak Tamboli (6.35 pm)

Boxing:

63.5kg-67 kg (welterweight) – round of 16 – Rohit Tokas (11.45 pm)

Lawn Bowl:

Women

Fours Gold medal match – (4.15 PM)

Pair Round 1 – (1 PM)

Triples Round 1 – (1 PM)

Men

Singles round 1 – (4.15 pm)

Four round 1 – (8.45 pm)

Triples round 2 – (8.45 pm)

Table Tennis:

Men’s Gold Medal Match: Team India (06.00 pm)

Hockey:

Women’s Pool A – India versus England – (06.30 pm)

Badminton:

Gold Medal Match: India vs Malaysia- (10:00 pm)

Athletics:

Men

Long Jump qualifying round – M Sreeshankar, Muhammad Anees Yahiya – (2.30 pm)

High jump qualifying round – Tejaswini Shakar – 12.03 am (Wednesday)

Women

Discus throw final – Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon – 12.52 am (Wednesday)

Squash:

Women’s singles plate semi-finals – Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla – 8.30 pm

Men’s singles semi-final – Saurav Ghosal 9.15 pm

Weightlifting:

Women 76kg – Punam Yadav (2 pm)

87 kg – Usha Bannaur NK – (11 pm)

Men’s 96 kg – Vikas Thakur – (06.30 pm).