Birmingham: India wrapped up Day 5 by winning four medals, one a piece coming in Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis, Weightlifting and in Badminton. Indian Women's Fours team in Lawn Bowls won a historic gold medal by beating South Africa 17-10 in the final. The Indian team comprising of Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani Tirkey produced a great display in the final to outplay a strong South African team. It is India's first medal in lawn bowls. Seasoned lifter Vijay Thakur lifted a total of 346kg (155kg+191kg) to finish second and claim the Silver medal and his third CWG medal across three editions. The Indian men's table tennis team defeated Singapore 3-1 in the final to clinch India's 5th gold medal of the games. On the other hand, the Indian Badminton Mixed Team went down fighting 3-1 to Malaysia in the Gold medal match and as a result had to settle with the silver. Indian women's hockey team lost 3-1 to host England in their group game. Indian squash player Saurav Ghosal lost 0-3 to Paul Coll of New Zealand in men's singles semis and now will fight for the bronze medal. As of now Team India's medal tally now counts to 13.

Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the sixth day on Wednesday. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Athletics:

Women’s Shot Put final Manpreet Kaur (12.35 am on Thursday)

Men’s high jump final – Tejaswin Shankar (11.30 pm IST)

Boxing:

Women

45kg-48 kg (minimum weight) quarterfinals Nitu Ganghas (4.45 pm)

48-50 kg (light flyweight) – quarterfinals – Nikhat Zahreen (11.15 PM)

66-70 kg (light middleweight) -quarter-finals – Lovlina Borgohain (12.45 am on Thursday)

Men

54-57 kg (featherweight) quarterfinals Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5.45 pm)

75-80 kg (light heavyweight) – quarter-finals Ashish Kumar (2.00 AM on Wednesday)

Cricket:

Women’s T20 India versus Barbados 10.30 PM

Hockey:

Women’s Pool A India versus Canada 03.30 PM

Men’s Pool B India versus Canada 06.30 PM

Judo:

Women’s 78kg quarter-finals Tulika Mann 2.30 PM onwards

Men’s 100kg elimination round of 16 Deepak Deswal 2.30 PM onwards

Lawn Bowls:

Men’s Singles Mridul Borgohain – 1 PM and 4 PM

Women’s Pair India versus Niue 1 PM and 4 PM

Men’s Four India versus Cook Islands and England 7.30 PM and 10.30 PM

Women’s Triple India versus Niue 07.30 PM

Squash:

Mixed Doubles round of 32 versus Sri Lanka -03.30 PM

Saurav Ghosal Bronze Medal Match- 09.30 PM

Weightlifting:

Men’s 109 kg Lovpreet Singh 02.00 PM

Women’s 87kg Purnima Pandey 06.30 PM

Men’s 109 kg Gurdeep Singh 11 PM.