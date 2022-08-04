Birmingham: India wrapped up Day 6 by winning five medals, two in Weightlifting and one a piece in Judo, High Jump and Squash. Tulika Maan won a silver in 78 kg category in Judo, two bronze medals in weightlifting through Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh. Saurav Ghoshal bagged bronze for the first-time ever for India at the commonwealth games in Men’s Squash. Tejaswin Shankar also bagged bronze, giving India it’s first ever medal in athletics in this year’s competition. The India women’s hockey team has earned a semi-final berth by beating Canada 3-2 in their group encounter. The Men’s hockey team also emerged victorious by getting better off the Canada Men’s team by 8-0. Indian women’s cricket team crushed Barbados by 100 runs to enter the semis as well. As of now Team India’s medal tally now counts to 18. Following is India’s schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the seventh day on Friday. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).Also Read - CWG 2022: India Beat Barbados By 100 Runs In Women's T20I Group-stage Match, Qualify For Semi-Final

Women’s 200m Round 1 Heat 2 Hima Das 3.30 PM

Men’s Long Jump Final Muhammed Anees Yahiya, Murali Sreeshankar 12.12 AM (on Friday)

Boxing:

48kg-51kg flyweight quarterfinal 2 Amit Panghal 4.45 PM

57-60 kg lightweight quarterfinal 2 Jasmine Lamboria 6.15 PM

92kg super heavyweight quarterfinal 1 Sagar Ahlawat 8 PM

63.5-67kg welterweight quarterfinal 3 Rohit Tokas (12.30 AM on Thursday)

Rhythmic Gymnastics:

Individual qualification sub division 1 – Balveen Kaur – 4.30 PM onwards

Hockey:

Men’s Pool B – India versus Wales – 6.30 PM

Lawn Balls:

Men’s Singles – Mridul Borgohain – 4 PM

Squash:

Women’s doubles round of 32 Sunanya Sara Kuruvilla/ Anahat Singh 5.30 PM

Men’s doubles round of 32 Velavan Senthilkumar/Abhay Singh 6 PM

Mixed doubles round of 16 Dipika Pallikal Karthik/Sourav Ghosal 7 PM

Mixed doubles round of 16 Joshana Chinappa/Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu 11 PM

Women’s doubles round of 16 Joshana Chinappa/ Dipika Pallikal Karthik 12.20 AM (on Friday)

Table Tennis:

Mixed doubles round of 64 – Sanil Shetty/Reeth Tennison – 8.30 PM onwards

Mixed doubles round of 32 – Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra – 8.30 PM onwards

Mixed doubles round of 32 – Achantha Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula – 8.30 PM onwards

Women’s singles round of 32 – Sreeja Akula/ Manika Batra – 8.30 PM onwards

Men’s doubles round of 32 – Harmeet Desai/ Sanil Shetty – 8.30 PM onwards

Men’s doubles round of 32 – Sharath Kamal/ Sathiyan Gnansekaran – 8.30 pm onwards.