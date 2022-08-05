Birmingham: Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be a wrestle day out for India as Indian wrestlers will battle out for medals across categories. From Bajrang Punia to Sakshi Malik, a lot depends on the shoulders of Indian wrestlers on Day 8 and Day 9. Indian boxers Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria and Sagar Ahlawat advanced to the semi-final at 2022 Commonwealth Games after winning their respective quarterfinal bouts, assuring three more medals for the country.Also Read - CWG 2022: Sudhir Clinches Historic Gold In Para Powerlifting, Ends Day 7 With 20 Medals
Following is India’s schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the eight day on Friday. Also Read - CWG 2022, Day 7 India at Birmingham Highlights: Sudhir, Murali Sreeshankar Create History, Clinch Gold and Silver Respectively
All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST) Also Read - CWG 2022: Murali Sreeshankar Creates History, Fetches Silver Medal In Men's Long Jump Final
Athletics and Para Athletics:
Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 – Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji – 3.06 PM
Women’s Long Jump qualifying round – Group A: Ancy Edapilly – 4.10 PM
Women’s 200m semi-final 2: Hima Das – 12.53 AM on Saturday
Men’s 4x400m relay round 1: 4.19 PM
Badminton (starts at 3:30 PM IST):
Women’s doubles round of 16: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand
Men’s doubles round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty
Women’s singles round of 16: PV Sindhu
Women’s singles round of 16: Akarshi Kashyap
Men’s Singles round of 16: Kidambi Srikanth
Lawn Bowls:
Women’s Pair Quarter-finals: India versus England – 1 PM
Squash:
Men’s doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh – 5.15 PM
Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal – 12 AM (Saturday)
Table Tennis:
Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra – 2 PM
Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja – 2 PM
Women’s singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula – 3.15 PM
Women’s singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison – 3.15 PM
Hockey:
Women’s Semifinal: India versus Australia – 10.30 PM.
Wrestling (starts at 3:30 pm):
Men’s Freestyle 125kg: Mohit Grewal
Men’s Freestyle 65kg: Bajrang Punia
Men’s Freestyle 86kg: Deepak Punia
Women’s Freestyle 57kg: Anshu Malik
Women’s Freestyle 68kg: Divya Kakran
Women’s Freestyle 62kg: Sakshi Malik.