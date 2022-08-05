Birmingham: Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be a wrestle day out for India as Indian wrestlers will battle out for medals across categories. From Bajrang Punia to Sakshi Malik, a lot depends on the shoulders of Indian wrestlers on Day 8 and Day 9. Indian boxers Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria and Sagar Ahlawat advanced to the semi-final at 2022 Commonwealth Games after winning their respective quarterfinal bouts, assuring three more medals for the country.Also Read - CWG 2022: Sudhir Clinches Historic Gold In Para Powerlifting, Ends Day 7 With 20 Medals

Following is India’s schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the eight day on Friday. Also Read - CWG 2022, Day 7 India at Birmingham Highlights: Sudhir, Murali Sreeshankar Create History, Clinch Gold and Silver Respectively

All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST) Also Read - CWG 2022: Murali Sreeshankar Creates History, Fetches Silver Medal In Men's Long Jump Final

Athletics and Para Athletics:

Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 – Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji – 3.06 PM

Women’s Long Jump qualifying round – Group A: Ancy Edapilly – 4.10 PM

Women’s 200m semi-final 2: Hima Das – 12.53 AM on Saturday

Men’s 4x400m relay round 1: 4.19 PM

Badminton (starts at 3:30 PM IST):

Women’s doubles round of 16: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand

Men’s doubles round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty

Women’s singles round of 16: PV Sindhu

Women’s singles round of 16: Akarshi Kashyap

Men’s Singles round of 16: Kidambi Srikanth

Lawn Bowls:

Women’s Pair Quarter-finals: India versus England – 1 PM

Squash:

Men’s doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh – 5.15 PM

Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal – 12 AM (Saturday)

Table Tennis:

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra – 2 PM

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja – 2 PM

Women’s singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula – 3.15 PM

Women’s singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison – 3.15 PM

Hockey:

Women’s Semifinal: India versus Australia – 10.30 PM.

Wrestling (starts at 3:30 pm):

Men’s Freestyle 125kg: Mohit Grewal

Men’s Freestyle 65kg: Bajrang Punia

Men’s Freestyle 86kg: Deepak Punia

Women’s Freestyle 57kg: Anshu Malik

Women’s Freestyle 68kg: Divya Kakran

Women’s Freestyle 62kg: Sakshi Malik.