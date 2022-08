Birmingham: India wrapped up Day 8 by winning 3 gold medals and 2 bronze medals in various categories of Wrestling. In terms of women’s hockey, India lost to Australia in the penalty shoot-out but still have a chance for bronze. As of now Team India’s medal tally now counts to 26. Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be another opportunity for India as Indian wrestlers will battle out for medals across categories. From Ravi Dahiya to Vinesh Phogat, a lot depends on the shoulders of Indian wrestlers on day 9. India women’s cricket will face England in the semi-final of CWG cricket competition.Also Read - CWG 2022, Day 8 India at Birmingham Highlights: Wrestlers' Gold Day Out; Heartbreak For Women's Hockey

Following is India’s schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the ninth day on Saturday. Also Read - India vs Australia Women's Hockey, Semi-final Highlights: IND Lose 3-0 Against Aussies In Shoot-out

All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST) Also Read - CWG 2022: Wrestler Deepak Punia Wins GOLD By Defeating Pak Rival In Men's 86Kg Final

ATHLETICS AND PARA ATHLETICS:

Women’s F55-57 Shot Put Final: Poonam Sharma, Sharmilam, Santosh- 2:50pm

Women’s 10,000m Race Walk Final: Priyanka, Bhawana Jat- 3pm

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final: Avinash Sable- 4:20pm

Women’s 4x100m Relay Round 1- Heat 1: Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Shrbani Nanda, NS Simi- 4:45pm

Women’s Hammer Throw Final: Manju Bala- 11:30pm

Men’s 5000m Final: Avinash Sable – 12:40am

BADMINTON

Women’s doubles quarterfinals: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand

Women’s singles quarterfinals: PV Sindhu

Men’s singles quarterfinals: Kidambi Srikanth

BOXING:

Women’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) semifinal: Nitu – 3PM

Men’s Flyweight (48kg-51kg) semifinal: Amit Panghal 3:30PM

Women’s Light FLyweight (48kg-50kg) semifinal: Nikhat Zareen 7:15PM

Women’s Lightweight (57kg-60kg): Jaismine- 8pm

Men’s Werlterweight (63.5kg-67kg): Rohit Tokas – 12:45pm

Super heavyweight (over 92kg):Sagar 1:30am

CRICKET

Women’s T20 semifinal between India and England- 3:30pm

HOCKEY

Indian men’s team semifinal against South Africa- 10:30pm

TABLE TENNIS AND PARA TABLE TENNIS

Women’s Doubles Round of 16: Akula Sreeja/Reeth Tennison- 2pm

Women’s Doubles Round of 16: Manika Batra/Diya Parag Chitale- 2pm

Mixed Doubles semifinals: Achanta Sharath Kamal/ Akula Sreeja- 6pm

Men’s Singles Classes 3-5: Bronze Medal Match: Raj Aravindan Alagar- 6:15pm

Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze medal match: Sonalben Patel- 12:15am

Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Gold medal match: Bahvina Patel – 1am

WRESTLING (starts at 3pm)

Men’s Freestyle 57kg quarterfinals: Ravi Kumar

Men’s Freestyle 97kg quarterfinals: Deepak Nehra

Women’s Freestyle 76kg quarterfinals:Pooja Sihag

Women’s Freestyle 53 kg – Nordic System match 3: Vinesh Phogat

Women’s Freestyle 50 kg – Nordic System match 3:Pooja Gehlot

Men’s Freestyle 74kg 1/8 Final: Naveen

Women’s Freestyle 53 kg – Nordic System match 2: Vinesh Phogat

Women’s Freestyle 50 kg – Nordic System match 1:Pooja Gehlot -3pm

Women’s Freestyle 53 kg – Nordic System match 6: Vinesh Phogat.