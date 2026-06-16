India’s spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule defends Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, says THIS about Sri Lanka A players

Bahutule called the incident unfortunate but refused to pin the entire blame on the young Indian prodigy

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fights with Vishen Halambage of Sri Lanka on Monday. (Source: X)

India spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule has defended teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi following an on-field altercation during the ongoing A-team Tri-Nation series in Sri Lanka.

The incident took place on Monday after India A suffered a heartbreaking Super Over defeat against Sri Lanka A at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Also Read: Good news for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and India A team, 150 kph fast bowler set to join the team as…

As the Indian batters were walking back, Sri Lankan spinner Vishen Halambage reportedly taunted the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi, saying, “Match over… now you go home.” The remark provoked an angry reaction from the young left-hander, who confronted Halambage and gave him a physical shove before senior Sri Lankan player Niroshan Dickwella rushed in to separate the duo.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Bahutule called the incident unfortunate but refused to pin the entire blame on the young Indian prodigy. While acknowledging that Sooryavanshi needs to maintain his composure on the field, the coach made it clear that the opposition line-up also needs to look at their own conduct.

“It was an unfortunate incident, but we don’t know how he was provoked. The way I know Vaibhav, he is a very composed boy,” Bahutule stated. “I think the Sri Lankan players should also be educated in terms of how we need to behave, and the same goes for us.”

Bahutule emphasized that the coaching staff would address the issue internally to ensure it does not happen again. He noted that Sooryavanshi is still a growing kid who carries a massive responsibility representing his country at such a young age.

Despite the brief post-match tension, players from both teams eventually completed their customary handshakes, and India A will look to put the controversy behind them as they continue their tournament campaign.