India’s Strongest Playing XI For ODIs vs Australia: Spotlight on Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel’s Fitness

India vs Australia: Predicting India's Strongest Playing XI

Mumbai: With the Asia Cup done and dusted, the Indian team will have a three-match ODI series against Australia before the much-awaited ODI World Cup. With the first ODI game in less than a week, there are a few concerns with the fitness of a couple of players. While the focus during these three matches would be on Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel, it is important to see they get picked or not. One felt Iyer was fit and would be playing in the Super 4 game against Bangladesh and then the final – but that did not happen and that has raised speculations.

With Axar Patel, he picked up an injury and did not play the final versus Sri Lanka. While it is not clear he will feature in the ODI series or not, Rohit Sharma after the Asia Cup win said that Axar picked up the injury at the last-minute.

“As a spinner-all-rounder, Ashwin is in the line. I have been talking to him on the phone. The injury happened to Axar at the last minute. Washington was available, so he had to come and perform the role for us,” said Rohit.

The playing XI would be similar to the one that played the Asia Cup final. Here is what we feel will be India’s strongest playing XI.

Ind’s Strongest Playing XI vs Aus: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Ind Squad For Aus ODIs: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

