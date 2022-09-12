Dubai: The wait could be over today (September 12) now that the Asia Cup 2022 is over. The Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia could be announced on Monday as per reports. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, who have regained fitness, are set to come back to the squad. Rohit Sharma, as expected, is in all probability going to lead the side. It would be interesting to see if Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik make the squad or not. Reports suggest Dinesh Karthik is a frontrunner now, but again, nothing can be confirmed as of now.Also Read - Not Rohit Sharma; Shikhar Dhawan Likely to Lead India as T20 WC Players May be Rested - Report

Indian squad for the T20 WC is likely to announce today. [@vikrantgupta73] — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 12, 2022

It may very well happen that the squad for the upcoming Australia series is also announced today. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Taking Virat Kohli's Interview Is The Best Thing On Internet Today, Watch Video

“Yes, both the squads can be named next week. Anyway, ICC Deadline to name the squads is not too far and selectors are likely to select both the squads next week.”, informed a BCCI official to InsideSport last week.

The talk is that young Arshdeep Singh may also find a spot after his splendid show in the Asia Cup in UAE. Virat Kohli coming back to some sort of form was also a big takeaway from the Asia Cup for India.

It is not certain when the announcement would happen but we would certainly keep you on top of all happenings.