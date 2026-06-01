India’s tour of Ireland: MSK Prasad asks Ajit Agarkar to include Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for 2-match T20I series

Former India wicket-keeper and chief selector MSK Prasad has urged current chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar to include teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into the Indian national side for their upcoming tour of Ireland for a 2-match T20I series as a precursor to the full fledge white-ball series in England which features 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is coming on the back of a sensational outing in the Indian Premier League 2026 season wherein he scored a total of 776 runs ahead of names like Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. The 15-year-old was a key part behind Rajasthan Royals’ charge to the playoffs where they defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad before losing to eventual runners-up Gujarat Titans.
Also Read: IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wins 5 individual honors; Punjab Kings win Fair play award
Sooryavanshi won a total of 5 individual honors for his excellent performance in IPL 2026. He grabbed the Orange Cap (most runs) other than becoming the Emerging Player, Most Valuable Player and Super Striker of the Season for his unbelievable strike rate of 237.3.
“He (Sooryavanshi) is not just a prodigy or a super talent. He is already among the best in the world in T20 cricket. He should be fast-tracked immediately into the Indian side. He should be picked for the Ireland series which happens after the India A tri-series in Sri Lanka.” – MSK Prasad told PTI.
Prasad went as far as to say that there is no point in holding back a talent like Sooryavanshi, emphasizing that he is already operating at an elite level. “Forget India, he is one of the best in the world.”
Reports indicate that the Agarkar-led selection committee has already shortlisted the Bihar-born batter for the short tour of Ireland, where India will play two T20Is on June 26 and 28.
Also Read: IPL 2026: How much prize money did RCB receive for winning the title? Here’s everything you should know
If he does receive his debut cap, Vaibhav will script history as the youngest ever to play for India, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.
The way Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood throughout the season, experts believe that the the teenager is ready for the international stage.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.