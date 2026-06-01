India’s tour of Ireland: MSK Prasad asks Ajit Agarkar to include Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for 2-match T20I series

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi walks off the field after his dismissal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Friday, May 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS)