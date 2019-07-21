India’s Tour of West Indies 2019: BCCI announced Team India squads for the T20Is, ODIS, and Tests on Sunday afternoon as was expected. Regular Team India captain Virat Kohli would be leading the side in all the formats. In T20Is, both the Chahar brothers have been picked. Manish Pandey also makes a comeback to the limited-overs squad on the back of a good run in West Indies A tour. Navdeep Saini, Shreyas Iyer makes it to the limited-overs squad after a great domestic season.

The big surprise in Tests is the return of Wriddhiman Saha. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma gets retained after a dream run at the World Cup. Hanuma Vihari, who had a promising run in England and Australia gets picked for red-ball cricket.

“We have taken India A performances into consideration. In the longer format, KS Bharat was very, very close to get selected. We have an unwritten norm when a senior cricketer is injured, he should get a comeback opportunity. That’s what we have given to Saha,” chief selector MSK Prasad said.

‘A written communication was given to us after KL Rahul gave us an injury scare. So Mayank Agarwal was called-up. The team wanted a left-hander after Dhawan got injured during the World Cup. So Pant was added. Shubman Gill is in the waiting list now since KL Rahul is back, he’ll be considered in future,’ he added.

‘There were certain programmes to see Ambati Rayudu comes into the setup. We (selection committee) don’t have anything against a particular player,’ he concluded.

India’s squad for 2 Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2019

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2019

