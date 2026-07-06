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India’s tour of Zimbabwe: Sanju Samson dropped, Rinku Singh comes back – Check who’s in and who’s out

Sanju Samson has been dropped from

Written by: Rohan Mukherjee Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Published: July 6, 2026, 7:39 PM IST
Sanju Samson dropped
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the first T20I match between India and England at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson has been dropped by the Indian selection committee India’s upcoming tour of Zimbabwe later this month. Samson has been dealing with a poor run of form in the on-going 5-match T20I series in England where the Men in Blue are trailing by 1-0 after losing the 2n T20I last Saturday.

Just a few months ago, Sanju Samson was the catalyst for India’s success at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 where he was also adjudged as the Player of the tournament. Samson was integrated to the side late into the tournament but he came in handy.

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Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

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