Antigua: Who is not a Cristiano Ronaldo fan? The Portugal star is arguably the best football player ever. His signature 'siu' celebration is quite a hit among his fans who like to emulate their idol whenever they get an opportunity. On Saturday, India's U-19 star Ravi Kumar did the 'siu' celebration after picking up a wicket against Bangladesh in the U-19 World Cup quarter-final at Antigua.

The video was posted on the ICC Instagram page and it has gone viral and fans are loving it.

The left-arm pacer was the best Indian on display as he picked up three wickets for 14 runs in seven overs to bundle out Bangladesh for a paltry 111. Ravi was also named the man of the match for his brilliant show with the ball.

“The plan was simple – to bowl tight lines and create pressure. Preparation was nice during the last few days. We spent a lot of time together and prepared well. It’s been a good experience so far and we hope we can go all the way,” he said while receiving his award.