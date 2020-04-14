India Test mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara has been identified as the ‘new wall’ Australia must find a way to breach if they have to get the better of Virat Kohli’s men when they tour the country later this year. Also Read - Kohli Good Enough to Adapt to Any Situation: Lyon Ponders How India Captain Will React to Empty Stands

Offspinner Nathan Lyon feels that Pujara, who has been India's middle-order steel for some time now, flies under the radar as opponents are too busy in tackling the flamboyant Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane.

Lyon, the second most prolific spinner in Australian Test history, has a point.

It was Pujara who peeled off three centuries during the tour of 2018-19 when India won their maiden Test series on Australian soil.

Lyon has vowed his team will definitely be targeting Pujara.

“I think Pujara flies under the radar a little bit when you look at the Indian side,” Lyon was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “Obviously you look at Rahane and Virat and these guys. But Pujara is a wall. He’s the new wall I should say. It helps that he played exceptionally well last time out here. He adapted his game. He had a bit of luck which is what you need when you’re playing at the top level.”

Pujara has scored 5840 runs in 77 Tests with 18 centuries and 25 fifties while averaging 48.66.

“He (Pujara) obviously played his absolute backside off, which for India was good to see but we’re going to have to make sure that come this summer we have to come with some new plans to combat Pujara. As I said, he flies under the radar a little bit – he definitely won’t he flying under the radar come this summer,” Lyon said.

The cricket schedule for the foreseeable future has been wiped off due to the coronavirus pandemic. The scheduled Test tours this year are likely to take a hit and as a result, the ICC World Test Championship will require some sort of tinkering.

Australia’s tour of Bangladesh has been cancelled and obviously Lyon is disappointed and feels the authorities will have to find out a solution.

“Obviously it’s disappointing to not be heading over to Bangladesh. That was going to be a massive challenge for the team,” Lyon said. “It’s a place where I get personally challenged as well, and somewhere I enjoy playing my cricket. Regarding the scheduling, no doubt the ICC and Cricket Australia and all the big bosses will do everything they can to make sure we’re getting back and playing cricket.”

“I think it’s important that the two best teams over that period compete in the Test Championship final, so obviously I want to be there. I want Australia to be there. I think we’re heading in the right direction, we’ve got a young side but we’re building towards something pretty special I believe. That’s a decision for the big bosses of the ICC and everyone else involved. We’ll just have to wait and see,” he added.