India’s Kidambi Srikanth fell prey to the unfancied Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia in the first round of the Indonesia Masters 2020, losing the match by 21-18, 12-21, 14-21 in Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday, while the mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Chopra and Sikki Reddy also crashed out in the opening round, losing to the Korean pair of Ko Sung Hyun and Eom Hye Won 8-21, 14-21.

Also losing in the first round was Sourabh Verma, who took the first game against Lu Guang Zu for China 21-17, but went on to lose the next two, 15-21, 10-21.

The other Indian scheduled to play today are B Sai Praneeth against No.8 seed Shi Yu Qi of China while Saina Nehwal will begin her Indonesia Masters 2020 campaign against Sayaka Takahashi of Japan.

Later in the day, Fifth seed PV Sindhu will play Aya Ohori of Japan and Sameer Verma will be up against Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia. Men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan. Parupalli Kashyap will have a tough outing against No.7 seed Anthony Gingting while HS Prannoy will face no.6 seed Jonatan Christie.

In other major results from the day so far, women’s No.1 seed Chen Yu Fei lost to Line Kkaersfeldt in straight games 18-21, 14-21.