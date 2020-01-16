India’s campaign at the Indonesia Masters 2020 came to an end on Thursday after PV Sindhu was knocked out in the second round after she went down to Sayaka Takahashi 21-16, 16-21, 19-21 in a match that lasted for over 50 minutes. This was Sindhu’s second consecutive early exit in the season as the World Champion had earlier crashed out in the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Masters.

World number six Sindhu had a 4-2 head to head record against the 14th ranked Japanese before Thursday’s match. Japan’s Takahashi had defeated another top Indian, Saina Nehwal, in the second round.

In the men’s department, all fell to home opposition players on Wednesday. Sameer Verma managed to take his match against Tommy Sugiarto into a tie-breaker but ended up losing 19-21, 21-16, 13-21. Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost 20-22, 15-21 to Mohammad Afsan and Hendra Setiawan. Parupalli Kashyap was beaten 14-21, 12-21 by Anthony Ginting, while HS Prannoy lost 17-21, 14-21 to Jonathan Christie in the last match of the day.

Star shuttler Kidambi Srikanth went down to local favourite Shesar Hiren Rhustavito 21-18, 12-21, 14-21 in a match lasting one hour and three minutes. It was Srikanth’s second consecutive opening round defeat this season as he had also made a first-round exit from the Malaysia Masters last week.

Meanwhile, Sourabh Verma lost to Chinese shuttler Lu Guangzu in the opening round as well. Verma won the first game 21-17, but lost 15-21, 10-21 in the next two to crash out of the tournament.