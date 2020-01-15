India’s campaign at the Indonesia Masters 2020 began on a worst possible manner with the like of Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal falling pray in the first round on the opening day of the tournament on Wednesday.

While Srikanth lost to unfancied Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia 21-18, 12-21, 14-21, mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Chopra and Sikki Reddy also crashed out in the opening round, losing to the Korean pair of Ko Sung Hyun and Eom Hye Won 8-21, 14-21.

Also losing in the first round was Sourabh Verma, who took the first game against Lu Guang Zu for China 21-17, but went on to lose the next two, 15-21, 10-21.

Sania Nehwasl’s poor run of form continued as he lost to Sayaka Takahashi 21-19, 13-21 and 5-21. B Sai Praneeth crashed out losing to No.8 seed Shi Yu Qi of China 21-16, 18-21 and 10-21.

Later in the day, Fifth seed PV Sindhu will play Aya Ohori of Japan and Sameer Verma will be up against Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia. Men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan. Parupalli Kashyap will have a tough outing against No.7 seed Anthony Gingting while HS Prannoy will face no.6 seed Jonatan Christie.

In other major results from the day so far, women’s No.1 seed Chen Yu Fei lost to Line Kkaersfeldt in straight games 18-21, 14-21.