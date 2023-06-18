Home

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Script History In Indonesia; Becomes 1st Indian Pair To Win BWF Super 1000 Event

Satwiksairaj-Chirag Win Indonesia Open 2023 Men's Doubles Title

New Delhi: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty became the first Indian pair to win a BWF Super 1000 tournament after their defeated Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the Indonesia Open 2023 men’s doubles summit clash on Sunday. It was also their first win over the Malaysian pair in ninth meeting.

