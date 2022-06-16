Rajkot: With a convincing win at Vizag, Rishabh Pant-led India have managed to keep the five-match T20I series against South Africa alive. Now, India have momentum on their side and would start favourites in the fourth T20I at Rajkot. That would also be a must-win game for India if they want to win the series. While most would be thinking there is no need to tinker with the winning combination, yet one change is likely.Also Read - Hardik Pandya Knows What he Needs to do - Ex-AUS pacer Glenn McGrath Hails IND Allrounder

Avesh Khan, who has not picked up a single wicket in the three games thus far, may make way for Arshdeep Singh or Umran Malik. Both Arshdeep and Umran have done exceptionally well in the IPL and that is the reason why they have earned their maiden national cap. As India are looking for a back-up death overs bowler, it is more likely that Arshdeep, who is very good in the death overs, may get picked over Umran if a scenario arises. Also Read - IND vs SA: Aiden Markram Ruled Out of Remainder of T20I Series Against India

With Umran, coach Rahul Dravid has mentioned that he feels the J&K pacer is not yet ready for international cricket. Also Read - MS Dhoni's 'No. 7' Jersey Most Sought-After by Fans During Vizag T20I: Report

In the fourth T20I, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel would once again be the key considering the pitch, which would in all probability be on the slower side.

India Playing XI vs SA 4th T20:

1. Ruturaj Gaikwad

2. Ishan Kishan

3. Shreyas Iyer

4. Rishabh Pant (C & WK)

5. Hardik Pandya

6. Dinesh Karthik

7. Axar Patel

8. Harshal Patel

9. Arshdeep Singh/ Avesh Khan / Umran Malik

10. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

11. Yuzvendra Chahal

All these T20I games are important for India in their build-up for the T20 World Cup.