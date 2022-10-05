Lucknow: Now that the T20I series is done and dusted, the focus shifts to the ODIs. Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team takes on South Africa in a three-match ODI series. While India would be missing their T20 World Cup-bound players, it is a good opportunity for the rest to make a mark for themselves as the 50-over World Cup takes place in India next year. There are also players in India’s squad for the ODIs who are in line to make debuts. Thanks to their good show on the domestic circuit, Rajat Patidar and Shahbaz Ahmed could be making their debut tomorrow in Lucknow.Also Read - Rohit Sharma's 'Folding Hands' Act After Mohammed Siraj Steps on Boundary Ropes While Taking Catch Becomes Butt of All Jokes | VIRAL TWEETS

Predicted Indian XI for the 1st ODI

Shikhar Dhawan (c)

Shubham Gill

Shreyas Iyer (vc)

Sanju Samson (wk)

Rajat Patidar

Shahbaz Ahmed

Shardul Thakur

Deepak Chahar

Mohammed Siraj

Kuldeep Yadav

Ravi Bishnoi

Without a doubt, Dhawan would be opening and he would pair up with young Shubman Gill. Gill has been in good form recently. At No. 3, it would be Shreyas Iyer who would be followed by Sanju Samson. Then at No. 5 and 6 – it could be the two debutantes – Rajat Patidar and Shahbaz Ahmed. Shardul Thakur, who missed the flight to Australia, would look to come up with solid performances in the ODIs. Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj would be the two frontline pacers and eyes would be on them as they are on standby for the T20 WC.

Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi are the two specialist spinners who could feature in the Indian playing XI.