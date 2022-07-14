London: The squad for the five-match T20I series for the West Indies tour is set to be announced today (July 14). While multiple reports suggest that Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah would not be a part of the squad, there are a few stars who would be making a comeback to the side.Also Read - 'If Virat Kohli is Fit, Then You Have to Give up Your Place in XI': Wasim Jaffer Makes Team Prediction For 2nd ODI

Kuldeep Yadav and KL Rahul are a couple of them. While KL Rahul looks good to take up the opening spot with Rohit Sharma for the T20 WC, there are question marks over Kuldeep Yadav and hence he would hope to come up with brilliant performances during the tour.

Kuldeep came up with the goods during the IPL but then injury kept him out. Kuldeep picked up the injury while batting in the nets during India's T20I series against South Africa at home. Now that he has recovered from his finger injury, he would be raring to go. He has also completed his rehabilitation at the NCA in Bengaluru. Kuldeep along with Yuzvendra Chahal will lead Indian spin-attack in the Caribbean.

Team India’s predicted squad for West Indies T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Arsdheep Singh

Meanwhile, the Rohit Sharma-led side is in England where they would play the second ODI at Lord’s today. India have a 1-0 lead in the series after an emphatic 10-wicket win at Oval. Rohit and Co. would like to seal the series at Lord’s.