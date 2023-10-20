Home

Sara Tendulkar’s Reaction to Shubman Gill’s Boundary Goes VIRAL – WATCH

Ind vs Ban: Sara also got a piece of the limelight when she was spotted celebrating India opener Shubman Gill's boundary.

Pune: It was an evening to remember for fans in Pune as the home team reigned supreme against Bangladesh on Thursday to keep their winning streak intact. While Virat Kohli’s 48th ODI century stole the show, Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara also got a piece of the limelight when she was spotted celebrating India opener Shubman Gill’s boundary. There have been rumours of Sara dating Shubman in the past and this clip has only sparked the speculations once again. The clip is being loved by fans and it is also going viral. Here is the viral clip.

