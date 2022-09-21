England: India Women lock horns against England Women for the second ODI in the ongoing series this will be the last series for the legendary Bowler Jhulan Goswami. India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI will take place on September 21 at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury, England.Also Read - IND-W vs ENG-W 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Women vs England Women 1st ODI In India

India Women is led by Harmanpreet Kaur while England Women is led by Amy Jones. During India Women's Tour of England 2022, three ODI games will take place. India leads the series 1-0 after winning the 1st ODI by 7 wickets.

Here are the details of When and where to watch India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI Online and on TV in India.

When will India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI match be played?

India Women vs England Women’s 2nd ODI match will take place on September 21, Wednesday.

Where will India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI match be played?

India Women vs England Women’s 2nd ODI match will be played at County Cricket Ground, Hove.

What time will India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI match kickstart?

India Women vs England Women’s 2nd ODI will kickstart at 5 PM IST.

Where will India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI match be broadcasted?

India Women vs England Women’s 2nd ODI match will be televised on Star Sports Network.



