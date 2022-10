India Women vs Sri Lanka, Women’s Asia Cup Final Scorecard AS IT HAPPENED: It’s all over!!! as India defeat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch their 7th Asia Cup title. Smriti Mandhana finished the proceedings in style with captain Harmanpreet Kaur by her side. Sri Lanka finished on 65/9 after 20 overs. It has been an all India since the start of this innings. Sri Lanka avoided an all out in the first innins. Renuka Thakur was phenomenal in her spell. Chamari Athapaththu-led side struggled as they were 5 down inside the powerplay. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first. Sri Lanka are fielding an unchanged playing 11 from the last match. India, on the other hand, have made one change – Dayalan Hemalatha replaces Radha Yadav.Also Read - Women’s Asia Cup: Smriti Mandhana Is One Of The Best Batters In The Business, At Any Level

Check out playing XI here:

Sri Lanka: Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya Also Read - Women's Asia Cup: Sri Lanka To Face India In Final After Edging Pakistan By One Run In Last-Ball Thriller

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

