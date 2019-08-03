India tour of Windies 2019: Windies all-rounder Andre Russell was ruled out of the T20 series against India due to an ankle injury. It was surprising to see him feature in the ongoing GT20 Canada an hour after the decision came out in the open. Russell is representing the Vancouver Knights. Jason Mohammed was brought in as a replacement. Although he went for GT20 league, Russell had no contribution for his team Vancouver Knights. He was dismissed off a golden duck and didn’t come out to bowl. It is a big blow as Russell is set to miss two T20s and it is uncertain he will feature in the last T20 or not.

Here is how he got trolled:

Andre Russell out of India t20’s which starts tomorrow bcoz of injury but he’s playing today in GLT20 😂😂😂 Only Windies players can do this magic. — arfan. (@Im__Arfan) August 2, 2019

8.30 PM

Andre Russell ruled out T20I series vs India due to injury. 9.30 PM

Andre Russell playing in Canada T20 tonight — Merin Kumar ™ (@merin_kumar) August 2, 2019

It is rather strange that Andre Russell was declared unfit for the West Indies vs India T20Is, yet played for Vancouver Knights in the Global T20 in Canada. https://t.co/8f8rn7Voum — Blacks in Whites (@BlaqsInCricket) August 3, 2019

I hope someday soon someone will speak to Andre Russell, ask him about his plans once for all.

You can’t make yourself unavailable for your National team and then play for a franchise on the same day

It’s beyond my understanding, really. Ridiculous. #INDvWI #GlobalT20Canada — Abhishek Barthur (@imabhi27) August 3, 2019

“We welcome Jason Mohammed into the squad for the first two T20 matches here in Florida. He is a player with lots of experience in all three formats and – having done well for Trinidad & Tobago as well as Guyana Amazon Warriors,” West Indies interim head coach Floyd Reifer said in a statement.

“It is not easy to the fill the shoes of someone like Andre Russell, who has dominated T20 cricket all over the world and helped West Indies win the ICC T20 World Cup on two occasions. We believe Jason is capable of good performances and we back him to perform at this level and win games as well,” he added.