Keshav Maharaj, South Africa’s left-arm spinner, on Sunday was ruled out of the third and final Test against India due to a shoulder injury. Cricket South Africa (CSA) named uncapped George Linde as Maharaj’s replacement.

Maharaj injured his right shoulder while fielding on the second day of the second Test. While he scored a gritty 72 in South Africa’s first innings and then added 22 runs in the second innings, his injury was reassessed ahead of the start of fourth day’s play.

The MRI results indicated that he will not be fit in time to feature in the Ranchi Test, starting October 19.

“Maharaj sustained an injury to his right shoulder while fielding during Day Two of the current match in Pune. The left-armer scored a maiden Test half-century on Day Three (72 off 132 balls, 12 fours) with the shoulder strapped,” CSA said in a media release.

“A reassessment ahead the start of play this morning along with MRI results revealed that he will not be fit to bowl in time to play in the final Test match,” added CSA.

Ramjee Hashendra, South Africa’s team doctor, stated that Maharaj may return to play in 14 to 21 days.

“An MRI showed that Keshav has sustained an injury to a muscle in his right shoulder which was strapped in order for him to bat yesterday. He was reassessed this morning particularly with regards to bowling and showed significant discomfort during bowling,” said Hashendra.

“Based on this morning’s assessment and the findings of the MRI, the medical team feels that he will not be fit in time for the next Test match in six days’ time. The nature and extent of the injury would mean that he will probably return to play in 14 to 21 days based on his progress during the rehabilitation phase,” concluded Hashendra.

India, having won the second Test by an innings and 137 runs following their win in the first Test in Vizag, have already sealed a series win.